Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Aurangabad Police registered a case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday over his speech at a rally here on May 1.

The entire force of the Maharashtra police is "ready" to tackle any deterioration of the law and order situation, Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth said.

Police registered the case after seeing the viral videos of his public rally.

"Aurangabad Police Commissioner is capable of taking action against anyone. He is looking at the videos of Raj Thackeray's rally and if he finds anything wrong in it then he will take action today itself," said Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth.

Heavy police deployment has been made outside Raj Thackeray's residence.

Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Raj Thackeray had on Sunday said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azaan (a call for prayer by Muslims) from May 4.

"Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I will not listen from the fourth day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume," Thackeray had said while addressing a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad.

He also announced that he will hold more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities as well.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered the Police not to wait for anyone's permission to maintain law and order situation in the state.

Thackeray held a meeting with Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday to review the law and order situation in the state considering the prevailing situation.

Chief Minister ordered that Police should take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order. Thackeray further held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.

Mumbai Police seized loudspeakers from the MNS office and detain the party's Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others on Tuesday.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, when gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. (ANI)

