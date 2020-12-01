Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A man and his lover on Tuesday committed suicide here after their parents disapproved of their relationship, police said.

"Anuj (25) and Sheelu (18) hanged themselves at Umrapur village in Sidhauli area here. While Sheelu committed suicide in her house, Anuj hanged himself from a tree in the fields," Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

