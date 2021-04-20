Satara, Apr 20 (PTI) Two low-intensity tremors were experienced in the Koyna Dam region in Maharashtra's Satara district on Tuesday, an official said.

A tremor of 2.6 magnitude took place at 3:21pm and another of 2.8 magnitude soon after, the epicentre being close to Chikhli village, some 20 kilometres from the dam, said the district official.

There was no report of damage to property or injury to anyone, he added.

