Jammu, Nov 19 (PTI) A low orbiting satellite was spotted near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, a defence official said.

People living in forward areas of Dhargalooon, Lanjiote along the Line of Control (LoC) spotted the object with blinking light, triggering panic among the residents, he said.

