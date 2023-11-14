Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 14 (ANI): A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a depression around November 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar said on Tuesday.

"Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman-Nicobar Islands and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman-Nicobar Islands. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to upper tropospheric levels, tilting southwestward with height," IMD Bhubaneswar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"It is likely to move west-northwestward and intensify into a depression over the West Central Bay of Bengal around November 16, 2023," it added.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Cuttack on November 16.

Thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Puri and Dhenkanal on November 17. (ANI)

