Bhubaneswar, November 23: India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Dr Sanjeev Dwivedi on Sunday said that a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south Andaman Sea on November 24. Speaking to ANI, he said that the low-pressure system will continue to move in a west-northwest direction and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm. However, he added, Odisha will experience dry weather for the next seven days, with no cyclonic effect.

"A low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining Andaman region is expected to move west to northwest, with the possibility of depression formation over the South Andaman Sea on November 24. The (low-pressure) system will continue to move west-northwest. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm," Dwivedi said. "However, Odisha will experience dry weather for the next seven days, with no cyclonic effect," he added. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has formed and strengthened into a well-marked low-pressure area. It may develop into a cyclone storm. However, there is no forecast of its landfall. Kerala Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam As State Braces for Intense Showers.

Forecast models have indicated that the (low-pressure) system may intensify into a depression by November 24 and could potentially develop into a cyclonic storm over the southwestern Bay of Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a yellow nowcast warning for light to moderate rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai stated, "Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely upto 10 am of November 23."

The IMD said that the affected districts are a few places in Kanyakumari, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tenkasi, and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu, and the Karaikal area. The IMD said it may result in waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas, and that traffic may be affected in some areas.

Puducherry received moderate rainfall since morning on Sunday due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Weather Forecast Today, November 23: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Moderate rainfall was observed in areas including Beach Road, New Bus Stand, Uppalam, Nellithope, Kamaraj Nagar, and the rural areas such as Villiyanur, Pakur, Thiruphuvanai, and Osudu in Puducherry. Earlier on Saturday, the IMD issued orange and yellow alerts across various districts of Tamil Nadu, warning of 'moderate' to 'light to moderate' rain with thunderstorms in isolated places.

