New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday as opposition members protested in the House over various issues.

As soon as the House met, Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references. He also urged members to wear masks and spread awareness among people about COVID-19 in view of rising cases of the disease in some countries.

As Birla began the Question Hour and took up questions related to the Road Transport Ministry, opposition members were on their feet and protested over various issues.

Members from the Congress, TMC, Shiv Sena and the DMK demanded a discussion on the border issue with China.

Birla asked the Opposition members, who were on their feet, to ask questions and participate in the Question Hour.

"I appeal to you to let the Question Hour run. You are disrupting the proceedings... You don't want the House to function? ... you are answerable to the people," Birla said.

As opposition continued its unrelenting protest, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

