Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) Amid delay by the ruling Mahayuti alliance in finalising candidates for Kalyan and other seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Tuesday suggested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was helpless before BJP leadership.

The Shiv Sena led by Shinde has not yet declared candidates for Kalyan, Nashik, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Thane, Yavatmal-Washim and a few other constituencies which were won by Sena (undivided) in 2019 elections.

The delay in finalising candidates is apparently due to the internal strife in ruling Shiv Sena owing to many claimants and partly due to a tussle with BJP, which has reportedly staked claim to Kalyan and Nashik seats.

"Eknath Shinde must have realised how BJP behaves. He must be thinking how strong is the leadership of Bal Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray who made the Bharatiya Janata Party bend before them," Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, told a news channel.

Shinde not being able to declare the candidature of his son (Shrikant Shinde) in the first list speaks volumes about the situation (in the Mahayuti alliance), he said.

Shrikant Shinde is the sitting MP from the Kalyan constituency in Thane district.

The Shiv Sena led by Shinde so far announced candidates for eight constituencies, including Mumbai South Central, Kolhapur, Shirdi (SC), Buldhana, Hingoli, Maval, Hatkanangale and Ramtek (SC).

