New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) The Chief Electoral Office of Delhi has announced a paid holiday in the national capital on the day of Lok Sabha polls on May 25.

According to the order, all eligible employees -- public or private -- who are voters in Delhi are entitled to a paid holiday to exercise their democratic right to vote on the polling day.

Voters from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan working in Delhi are also entitled to the paid holiday, it said.

"Taking a crucial step towards enhancing voter turnout and participation in the electoral process, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi P Krishnamurthy announced the implementation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) Order which grants paid holiday to employees on the day of poll in NCT of Delhi under Section 135B of the RP Act 1951," the statement said.

"Besides, voters of neighbouring cities Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan working in Delhi are also to be given a paid holiday on the day of voting and vice versa for voters of Delhi working in neighbouring cities as per their polling dates," it said.

By granting a paid holiday, the CEO of Delhi, under the guidance of the ECI, aims to facilitate unhindered participation and spread voter awareness among the residents of Delhi, it added.

"Further, employers of concerned public, private or any other establishments are urged to comply with this order and ensure that their employees have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process without any hindrance.

"It is to state that non-compliance to this order amounts to a fine as well as punishment under the provisions specified," the statement said.

