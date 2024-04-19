Nagpur, Apr 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cast his vote in Nagpur for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The deputy CM arrived at the Dharampeth Hindi High School polling booth here along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita Fadnavis shortly after 10 am.

Polling is being held in the Nagpur constituency, where Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress' Vikas Thakre, in the first phase.

Speaking with the media after casting his vote, he said the festival of democracy has begun in the country and urged people to exercise their franchise.

“My mother, wife and I have cast our votes,” he said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also cast his vote at the same polling booth and appealed to people to use the voting rights given to them by the Constitution.

