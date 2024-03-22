Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the Congress party's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections while urging the party members to 'work with unity'.

"Belagavi has received a good response in all the surveys we have conducted. We should face the election with unity. We can win all three Lok Sabha constituencies, including those in Uttara Kannada and Belgavi districts. If we work," Siddaramaiah said while addressing a meeting of MLAs, and district and taluk level leaders held at Kaveri in Belagavi district today.

"Five guarantee schemes have eased the suffering of millions of families and women in Belgavi district. Positive reports have come out from surveys that 80 per cent of women favour us.

The Chief Minister called upon the party members to start door-to-door campaigning for wider outreach and to emphasise the government's welfare schemes.

Speaking on occasion, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said, "We are all together in the election arena. We will dedicate this victory to you after winning in both constituencies."

"In the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency, people want a change this time and opinions have emerged that the people of Uttara Kannada district are angry as their previous MPs have not performed in their favour in the constituency, the minister said.

Ministers Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Satish Jarakiholi, former minister Lakshman Savadi and MLAs of the district, former MLAs, MLCs and more than 40 district leaders expressed their views in the meeting.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19. Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

