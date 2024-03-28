Puducherry, Mar 28 (PTI) Puducherry District Election Officer A Kulothungan on Thursday said at the end of scrutiny of nominations filed by 34 candidates for the lone Lok Sabha seat, 27 were accepted.

Speaking to reporters, he said that there was good cooperation from parties and candidates during the filing of nominations. The candidates whose nominations were rejected were either independents or alternative candidates to the main contestants of political parties, he said.

The last day for withdrawal of nominations is March 30 and the election will be held on April 19.

Kulothungan said the voter strength of Puducherry is 10,23,699. Of them 4,80,569 are men and 5,42,979 are women. There are 151 voters coming under the third gender category.

The union territory has 28,921 first time voters. There are 97 voters who are 100 years and above and 8,031 are 85 years and above, he said.

The election officer said 1,609 voters who are 85 years and above and 1,322 persons with disabilities have applied to vote from home option in Puducherry.

There will be 967 polling stations spread over the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

All the polling stations will be webcast. As many as 12 companies of the Central Armed police force would be on duty during the polls and already two companies have arrived in Puducherry, the officer said.

