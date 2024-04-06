Kavratti (Lakshadweep) [India], April 6 (ANI): Lakshadweep is heading for Lok Sabha polls on April 19. Nursing students in a local college here hope for better transportation facilities with the mainland and seek exposure to study different cases in their field.

Expressing concerns, a second-year BSc nursing student Saniya told ANI, "I am from Lakshadeep but there are students who are from other places and they face travel issues because vessels are few and tickets are also not easily available. These are the issues with ship vessels."

Saniya will cast her vote for the first time in polls and is excited about the participation and to know about the electoral process.

Sharing her sentiments, a 3rd year BSc. nursing student named Bitty, who hails from Kerala's Wayanad, said, "As nursing students, we are not getting proper exposure related to patients and the island population is less. We expect better posting outside Lakshadweep so that we can get more exposure to cases and study better."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Minha, who is also in 3rd year BSc nursing course, said, "Students are facing practical exposure issues, especially in the medical field. We are the first batch of the college and expect more faculty and scholarships for our students."

Minha hopes for faster and better reforms in the medical field, which can provide better exposure.

Lakshadweep, the country's smallest Lok Sabha constituency, in terms of the number of voters, will go to polls in the first phase on the April 19.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha election in the union territory of Lakshadweep will witness a triangular fight between NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Congress, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP supported by the BJP.

The incumbent Lok Sabha member Mohammed Faizal Padippura of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is pitted against Congress' Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed and Yusuf T P of NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Mohammed Faizal Padippura won by securing 22851 votes, while 22028 votes were polled in favour of Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed of the Congress. (ANI)

