New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers as the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls started with polling being held in 102 constituencies.

He especially called upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024: Voting for 39 Lok Sabha Seats Commences in Tamil Nadu.

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections commence today! As 102 seats across 21 States and UTs go to the polls, I urge all those voting in these seats to exercise their franchise in record numbers," he said in a post on X.

He added, "I particularly call upon the young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. After all, every vote counts and every voice matters!"

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Designs With ‘Vote for Better India’ Patterns: From Ballot Boxes to the Inked Finger, Check Out Matdaan Rangoli Ideas Tutorial Pics & Videos.

Modi made the appeal in various Indian languages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)