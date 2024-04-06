Malda (West Bengal) [India], April 5 (ANI): In a meeting on Friday afternoon, Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Member of Parliament, along with 121 party officials, convened a meeting to devise strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting, held at a private hotel in Sahapur village of the Old Malda block, lasted for about two hours from 2 pm to around 4 pm. The primary agenda of the meeting was to formulate electoral tactics to ensure a strong performance for TMC in Malda.

The meeting was attended by 42 members of the Trinamool Malda Lok Sabha election committee.

Speaking to reporters present at the venue, Abhishek Banerjee expressed confidence in TMC's prospects, citing the overwhelming support received from the people of Malda and Murshidabad in the previous Assembly elections

"In the last assembly elections we had performed well in Malda and Murshidabad. People raised their hands and blessed. This time also we hope that Trinamool will perform well in Malda and Murshidabad. In the last Lok Sabha elections, between the two seats of Malda, BJP had won the North Malda Lok Sabha seat and Congress had won the South Malda Lok Sabha seat. But this time the wave of Chief Minister development work is sweeping the entire state", Banerjee said.

Banerjee also emphasized the pivotal role of grassroots-level workers in shaping electoral strategies. He announced plans for these workers to engage in door-to-door campaigning and promoting the state government's various developmental schemes.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress has fielded Police officer-turned-politician Prasun Banerjee from Malda North Lok Sabha constituency and Oxford scholar and former journalist Shahnawaz Ali Raihan from Malda south.

In the 2019 General elections, Khagen Murmu of the BJP emerged victorious in the Malda North constituency, while the Malda South constituency was won by Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury of the Congress party.

West Bengal will poll for the Lower House of Parliament across all seven phases for the 42 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission announced earlier. Malda North will be voting on May 4. (ANI)

