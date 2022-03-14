New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday met the Austrian parliamentary delegation and said the two countries have deep faith in democracy and democratic values which strengthen their bilateral relations.

The Speaker expressed concern over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said that India seeks the establishment of peace in Ukraine through diplomatic efforts.

He added that development is possible only in a peaceful and harmonious world and everyone must work together in this direction.

Birla said that India and Austria share similar views and both of them have always stood for peace and stability in the world. Speaking about Indian values, Birla said that in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it has been India's effort that the whole world progresses towards advancement and welfare of humanity.

The two sides held a detailed discussion on global terrorism.

Noting that India is a victim of terrorism, the Speaker stressed that there is a need for the entire world to fight against the menace and its financing.

He recalled that India has taken many steps for the protection and promotion of the environment, keeping in view the global problem of climate change.

The Speaker said that under COP-26, India is seriously working towards reducing carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and that the Parliament has held extensive discussions on this issue a number of times.

Birla added that India has taken a leading role in international parliamentary cooperation and has always been an active participant in international parliamentary fora such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

He expressed faith that regular meetings between parliamentary delegations would further enhance mutual understanding between the two countries and their peoples.

Noting that there has been regular interaction between the parliaments of the two countries, the Speaker expressed happiness that an Austria-India Friendship Group has been constituted in Austria and a similar group is in the process of being formed in India.

Earlier, the Speaker along with the Austrian parliamentary delegation visited the under-construction new Parliament House building.

Led by Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the Austrian National Council, the Austrian delegation is on a five-day visit to India. President of the Federal Council of Austria Christine Schwarz-Fuchs and other Austrian parliamentarians were part of the delegation.

Several union ministers, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, and members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

