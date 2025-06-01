New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Lieutenant General Dinesh Rana on Sunday assumed charge as the 18th Commander-in-Chief of Andaman and Nicobar Command.

Rana relinquished the appointment of Director General Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Intelligence on May 31.

In a post on social media X, Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff wrote, "Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, #CISC & All Ranks of HQ IDS congratulate and wish him best of luck in future endeavours."

Rana was commissioned into the 10th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 19, 1987 and commanded the same battalion.

In a career spanning over 37 years, the General Officer has held diverse operational, instructional, and staff appointments across various terrains and theatres. His service includes tenures with the Indian Military Training Team and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. He has commanded an Infantry Brigade and Division in the Eastern Sector and subsequently led the Gajraj Corps along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Rana has also served as an instructor at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. His staff appointments include Brigade Major of an Independent Armoured Brigade, Deputy Director General Staff Duties, Brigadier Military Intelligence (East), Provost Marshal, and Director General Staff Duties at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army).

Prior to taking over as CINCAN, the General Officer served as Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency, making history as the first Chief of Defence Intelligence to be elevated to the rank of Commander-in-Chief -- a reflection of the growing importance of defence intelligence and jointmanship in India's military leadership.

For his distinguished service, Lt Gen Rana has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Sena Medal (SM), and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card. As a young officer, he earned the Sena Medal and COAS Commendation for gallantry in Kashmir. He also holds a Ph.D. in China's defence modernisation. (ANI)

