Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Having issued India's first listed sustainability-linked Bond, for USD 60 million, under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) ESG Bond Framework in June this year, Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has now secured a Sustainability-Linked Trade Facility (SLTF) worth USD 700 million with Standard Chartered.

The development underscores L&T's commitment to sustainable business practices and its ongoing efforts to expand its sustainable business portfolio.

The SLTF is tied to specified key performance indicators (KPI) such as the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions and freshwater withdrawal, and targets that are crucial to L&T's business operations. It is also aligned with the Loan Market Association's Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles, ensuring adherence to market standards for sustainability-linked financing.

The KPIs and targets associated with the SLTF have received a second-party opinion from DNV, a global independent expert in risk management and quality assurance. As part of this SLTF structure, performance against the KPIs will be disclosed annually and will be assured by an independent third party, so as to reinforce transparency, accountability and stakeholder confidence.

Commenting on this, an L&T spokesperson said: "By securing this SLTF, L&T reaffirms its leadership in driving sustainable business practices. Our long-term targets of carbon neutrality by 2040 and water neutrality by 2035 are strategic imperatives that underpin innovation, operational efficiency and resilience.

Sustainability is integral to our corporate ethos, guiding investments in low-carbon technologies, resource optimisation and biodiversity conservation. Our robust environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance has bolstered investor confidence, facilitating access to sustainable finance and reinforcing our position as a leader in responsible growth and long-term value creation".

Shobana Chawla, Head - Sustainable Finance Origination at Standard Chartered, India, "Through this financing instrument, Standard Chartered will support L&T on their decarbonisation journey, coming alongside the conglomerate to help facilitate the delivery of key sustainability targets. Sustainability is a strategic focus for Standard Chartered, and we continue to play a role in supporting the development of a more sustainable economy in India". (ANI)

