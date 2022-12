Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday flagged off tractors for various farmer organisations on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the fifth Prime Minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980.

He was also the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice and served as a Union minister in Morarji Desai's cabinet as well. (ANI)

