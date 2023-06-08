Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met the injured constable and the child in the hospital here, who were injured in the firing incident outside the Lucknow civil court in which gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was shot dead.

Gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was fatally shot inside the court premises on Wednesday while being brought in for a hearing.

Later, the police confirmed that the gangster succumbed to his injuries.

In the shooting incident, two police constables and a child were also injured.

After the incident, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the firing incident inside the Lucknow Civil Court, the UP Chief Ministers Office (CMO) informed on Wednesday.

"A three-member SIT, including Mohit Agarwal, ADG Technical; Joint CP, Lucknow, Nilabja Chaudhary and Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar, has been constituted to investigate the incident," read an official statement from CMO.

The gangster was accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brahm Dutt and was being brought to court for a hearing. (ANI)

