Lucknow, (Uttar Pradesh), [India], July 16 (ANI): A 5-year-old girl was murdered in the Kandhari Bazar area of the Kaiserbagh police station.

The police stated that the child's parents had been living separately for some time. After receiving information about the incident, they reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, B-Vishavjeet Srivastav, stated, "Yesterday, through Dial 112, Kaisabagh police station received information that Roshni Khan, resident of Kandhari Bazaar, has reported that her 5-year-old daughter has been murdered by her father, Shahrukh."

He added, "The inspector of Kaiserbagh, ACP of Kaiserbagh and the forensics team arrived at the crime scene immediately. The body has been sent for post-mortem after filling the Panchnama, the incident site was inspected by the forensic team, and a case was registered on the written complaint given by the mother of the deceased."

All aspects of the incident are being investigated, DCP West Srivastav added.

In a separate incident, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an accused involved in a shooting case in Jagdish Pura, Agra, following an encounter early Tuesday morning. The accused, identified as Tushar, was injured in the leg during retaliatory firing and has been sent for treatment, the police said.

According to officials, when a police team went to arrest Tushar near the Bichpuri Pathwari canal link road based on a tip-off, he and his accomplices opened fire on them. In the exchange, Tushar sustained a leg injury, while two of his accomplices managed to escape.

Syed Areeb Ahmed, Agra ACP, told ANI, "Information was received that the prime accused of a shooting incident, Tushar, was present near the Bichpuri Pathwari canal link road... On reaching the spot, the accused fired on the police team, and he got injured when the police fired in self-defence."

"Two of his accomplices fled from the spot, and the accused was sent to the hospital for treatment. Necessary legal action is being taken," he added. (ANI)

