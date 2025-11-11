Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI): Following the recent blast in Delhi, Lucknow Police on Tuesday have stepped up security in the city. The police, along with a Dog Squad, are conducting vehicle checks in the Hazratganj area.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sayed Areeb Ahmad assured the public that Lucknow is on high alert and urged citizens not to believe any rumours.

He also mentioned that the police are keeping a close watch on social media for any suspicious activity.

Speaking to the reporters, Sayed Areeb Ahmad said, "Lucknow district is on high alert following yesterday's incident in Delhi. We are conducting checks at various strategic locations in the city. Vehicle checks are also being conducted. We are urging the public not to pay heed to any rumours. We are also monitoring social media."

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in a blast near the historic Red Fort in the national capital on Monday evening.

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually. (ANI)

