Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): 'Super 30' projects worth Rs 18,347 crore are being implemented in all 6 districts of the Lucknow division, with the potential to create 21,650 employment opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

The projects were launched during the groundbreaking ceremony held recently, following the fourth edition of the UP Global Investors Summit, which was organised last year, read an official statement.

It is noteworthy that projects worth thousands of crores of rupees are being implemented in Unnao, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri and Rae Bareli.

The top five projects worth Rs 7,374 crore have already been implemented, with Tata Technology Limited investing the highest amount of Rs 4,174 crore and Ashok Leyland Limited Rs 1,000 crore in the field of commercial bus manufacturing.

Besides, Humsafar Dealer Private Limited, Omex Limited, and Axerion Developers Limited are investing Rs 800 crore, Rs 120 crore and Rs 650 crore respectively. 1,770 new employment opportunities will be created through these top 5 projects in Lucknow. These projects will generate employment for 1,770 youths.

The top five projects worth Rs 3,585 crore with the potential to create 5,585 employment opportunities being implemented in the Unnao district include among others, the setting up of private universities by CU International. The project worth Rs 2,000 crore will create 3,500 employment opportunities.

Similarly, Rimjhim Stainless Limited and RHL Profile Limited are investing Rs 500 crore each whereas, Meteor Warehouse Private Limited, is investing Rs 450 crore. The Reliance Industry Limited is setting up a CNG plant at the cost of Rs 135 crore.

Furthermore, the five projects worth Rs 3,502 crore being implemented in Sitapur, which will create 6,150 employment opportunities, include Rs 1,500 crore project each by Greenlam Sout Limited and Century Plyboard India Limited, Rs 200 crore project in hospitality sector by RAV Global Solution Private Limited, Rs 170 crore project by Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industry Limited and a project worth Rs 132 crore by The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Limited.

Similarly, the top five investments worth Rs 2,628 crore launched in Hardoi, with the potential to generate 3,090 employment opportunities, include Rs 800 crore project by Berger Paints India Limited, Rs 678 crore project by M/s Haldiram Snacks Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., Rs 500 crore project by Balaji Wafer Pvt. Ltd., Rs 350 crore project by Green Ply Sandila Pvt. Ltd. and Enerbosta and Rs 300 crore project by Solar System Private Limited.

The five top investments for Lakhimpur Kheri worth Rs 719 crore, with the potential to create 900 job opportunities, include establishment of Rs 200 crore ethanol plant by Globus Spirit Limited, Rs 200 crore project by Zuari Inven Bio Energy Private Limited, Rs 130 crore by DCM Shriram Limited, Rs 102 crore by Balrampur Chini Mills Limited and Ever Enviro and Rs 87 crore by Resource Management Private Limited.

Similarly, the top five projects worth Rs 539 crore launched in Rae Bareli are Rs 184 crore investment by Respa Pharma Pvt Ltd, Rs 125 crore investment by Aquax Pvt Ltd, Rs 100 crore project by Elephant Cement Pvt Ltd, Rs 80 crore project by Kamdhenu Fresh Milk and Rs 50 crore project by Pennar Metals Pvt Ltd. These projects will create 1,710 new employment opportunities. (ANI)

