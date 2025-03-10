Ludhiana, Mar 10 (PTI) The Punjab government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of three workers who were killed in a building collapse in Ludhiana, officials said on Monday.

The building housing a textile factory in the Focal Point Area of the city came crashing down on March 8.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: NTA Releases Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 Exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Date Sheet.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the three individuals who lost their lives in the incident.

During his visit to the hospital, Jorwal stated the government will cover all medical expenses for the nine injured workers who he said were in a stable condition.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Breaks Into Employer's House, Steals Gold, Diamonds and Cash Worth INR 13,500 in New Friends Colony; Accused Arrested.

He held discussions with doctors and assured comprehensive support to the families of the workers.

Jorwal said three teams of the National Disaster Response Force have successfully rescued four workers.

He noted that the NDRF would be on standby should additional assistance be required, as there are currently no reports of any workers being trapped under the debris.

He informed that teams are on site to clear the area while adhering to all safety protocols.

These teams have already removed drums containing sulphuric acid and acetic acid from the site, which will be disposed of according to the regulations of the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

The deputy commissioner also mentioned that a magisterial inquiry, led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of East, Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Furthermore, the Commissionerate Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against five individuals, and strict action will be taken against them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)