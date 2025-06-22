Gonda, Jun 22: The Punjab Police, in collaboration with local authorities, arrested a man here for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Ludhiana, an officer said on Sunday. Sunil Kumar was arrested in a village in the Dhanepur Police Station area, he said. Police were in the process of taking him to Punjab on a transit remand.

According to Inspector Aditya Sharma, who led the Punjab Police team, Sunil is a native of Khwajajot village in the Dhanepur area. He met his 20-year-old live-in partner in Ludhiana. "Sunil had moved to Ludhiana for work, where he met Radhika, who worked in the same factory," Sharma said. The two had been living together in a rented house in the Fatehganj area in Ludhiana for the past six months, but Sunil recently found out that Radhika was previously married — a fact that infuriated him. Ludhiana Shocker: Man Kills Wife Just 4 Months After Wedding After Learning of Her 1st Marriage in Punjab, Accused on the Run.

"Sunil discovered Radhika's past a few days before the incident, leading to an argument. On the night of June 8, the dispute escalated and Sunil allegedly tied Radhika's hands and feet, strangled her to death, and then fled," the officer said. Radhika's brother Rahul approached police after her death, and an FIR was filed on his complaint.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)