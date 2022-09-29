New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Government of NCT Delhi and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction from concerned authorities to take immediate remedial steps to eliminate contagious viral disease known as 'Lump Skin Disease'.

The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad on Wednesday directed the respondents to file a reply within a period of 10 days and listed the matter for 14th October.

The plea submitted that Lumpy Skin Disease is a Contagious Viral disease that spreads among cattle, Bovine ( Cow family) through mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact, and also through contaminated food and water. The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal.

Petitioner Ajay Gautam stated that Lumpy skin disease has killed nearly 70,000 cattle in the country to date and numbers are increasing day by day. It is submitted that the Lumpy Virus disease has created havoc in several States of India and the most effective States are Rajasthan and Himachal. This disease has now knocked on the doors of Delhi too and has started affecting the cows of Delhi.

These infected cows strictly need medical treatments at the earliest. This disease can turn into an epidemic. Therefore immediate action is required for stopping the spread of this disease amongst our Holy cows, the plea said.

According to the petitioner, everyday cows are dying on road due to these reasons, and the helpline number issued is not responding and answering calls/queries related to Lumpi Skin Virus properly. It further stated that the respondents have set up only one Isolation Shelter for cows in Rewala, Khanpur South-West District for 4500 Cattle. Although there are more than 20,000 to 25,000 stray cows in the National Capital.

The plea further alleges that ambulance service is available for Holy Cows so as to rescue or send them from other parts of Delhi to the South-west district isolation shelter and no place has been identified, allotted or proposed by respondents for the burial of infected Cows.

Plea seeks court direction to respondents to immediately constitute a team of Veterinary doctors in every zone of Delhi and direct this team to deal with and address cases of Lumpy disease. It also seems directions to set up Lump Care Units/ Isolation Wards in all Zones/Districts of Delhi for medical treatment of infected cows.

The petition also prayed for the issuance of direction to respondents to immediately arrange an Anti-dote of the vaccine in order to stop further spread of this disease amongst other cows and direct respondents to administer the Anti-dote of the vaccine to stray cattle on a priority basis. (ANI)

