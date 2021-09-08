Raipur, Sep 8 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday decided that people affected by the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) will get 50 per cent concession in bus fares for travel within the state, an official said.

Besides that, visually-impaired people, mentally-challenged, HIV-infected persons, senior citizens aged 80 years or above and those having disability in both the legs will not be charged any fare in passenger buses, he said.

These decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his official residence here, the official of the state public relations department said.

"The cabinet approved to hike the rate of passenger fare for state carriage buses (except for city bus service) in view of the increase in diesel prices and other costs of operating buses," he said.

Notably, the CM had last week given consent to hike the bus fare by 25 per cent considering the demand of private bus operators in the state in wake of rising fuel prices, he said.

The cabinet decided that if a domicile of Chhattisgarh carries a certificate of being a 'Naxal-affected person' that is duly issued by the collector on the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the concerned district, then he/she will be given 50 per cent concession in the bus fare while travelling within the state, the official said.

"Similarly, visually-impaired, mentally-challenged, citizens aged 80 years or above, HIV-infected people and those having disability in both legs during their travel in passenger buses with an associate for treatment or other purpose to any place in the state will not be charged any fare," he added.

The cabinet has decided to organise National Tribal Dance Festival from October 28 till November 1, the statehood day, he said.

"The first three days of the fest will see performances by tribal dance troupes, while on October 31, an exhibition and documentary film screening will be held to mark the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On November 1, Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav (statehood celebration) will be organised," he added.

The cabinet also gave its nod to draft the Chhattisgarh Film Policy-2021 that will be aimed at making the state conducive for film production, developing it as a central hub for film shooting and creating employment opportunities for local talents, the official said.

Besides, the policy will also focus on encouraging investors in the film production sector and ensuring national and international recognition to natural and cultural places of the state through films, he said.

The Judicial Commission's report on Edasmeta encounter in the state's insurgency-hit Bijapur district was also presented in the cabinet, which was accepted, he said.

Eight villagers, including three minors and a personnel of the elite CoBRA battalion of CRPF, were killed in the gunbattle between security forces and the ultras near Edasmeta village in southern Bastar on the intervening night of May 17 and 18, 2013.

