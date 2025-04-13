Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday shared a social media post about a Made-in-India robotic surgery machine, Medi JARVIS, which will be launched at the State Cancer Institute today.

Taking to social media, X, the Assam Chief Minister, wrote, "Medi JARVIS to aid the Iron Men and Women of real-life--doctors!"

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1911102043848073440

"We are all set to dedicate the Made in India Robotic Surgery Machine at the State Cancer Institute tomorrow which can execute complex surgeries with ease," the post read.

He said the machine will help doctors perform complex surgeries more easily.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lauded the efforts of the Assam Police and leaders from the minority community for ensuring peace across the state amid intelligence inputs warning of possible unrest over the protest on the Waqf Amendment Act.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma emphasized that despite apprehensions of protests on Friday, the situation remained largely calm, with only minor demonstrations reported at three locations.

"Yesterday was Friday, and we had strong intelligence that Assam is going to witness some kind of disturbance as a result of protest by the minority community. We received that input five days ago. Assam Police has worked with and approached every single leader of the minority community. Our SPs got in touch with various Masjid communities and various important persons from the minority community," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Sarma said the peaceful situation in the state is the result of the extensive outreach carried out by the Assam Police.

"Assam Police extensively worked for the last five days. Yesterday was a day of immense satisfaction that Assam did not witness any kind of protest. We only witnessed protests in three places, with 150 people at each venue. This is a result of extensive outreach by the Assam Police," CM Sarma said. (ANI)

