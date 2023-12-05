Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): A five-year-old girl fell into a 25-30 feet deep borewell in Pipliya Rasoda village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh.

Upon receiving the information, the administrative staff reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The collector and Superintendent of Police have also reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in a similar incident, a 3-year-old boy was pulled out alive by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel after he fell into a 40-ft borewell in Kul village in Bihar's Nalanda district.

Teams from the NDRF, which were deployed at the site, led the rescue mission that lasted a few hours.

Further, according to officials, a farmer dug the borewell and left it uncovered, resulting in the incident.

In another incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 20-feet-deep borewell in Kajari Barkheda village in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha, was declared dead by doctors after being rescued. (ANI)

