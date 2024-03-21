Panna, March 21: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is brushing off centuries of earth from layers of bricks being uncovered from under two mounds in Nachne village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, hoping to find India's oldest temple. The digging sites are just 30 metres away from two ancient temples- a Gupta-era Parvati temple- and close to Chaumukh Nath temple, built by the Kalachuri Dynasty.

Panna Additional Collector Neelamber Mishra told ANI, "The excavation is being done by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)...The excavation work is underway for the last month. According to archaeologists, there is a historic site and through digging they have to find out. On the basis of it the digging is being done. Their main purpose is to trace a historic site which can be hidden beneath the ground." Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath Temple: ASI Survey Report to Be Made Public; Hindu and Muslim Sides to Receive Hard Copy.

ASI Brushes Off Centuries of Earth From Layers of Bricks

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: A group of archaeologists in Nachne village of Panna district, brushes off centuries of earth from layers of bricks being uncovered from under two mounds. The excavation is on at the site by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), hoping to find India's… pic.twitter.com/oNoGkHjlA2 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Superintending Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Jabalpur Circle Dr Shivakant Bajpai told ANI that the Nachne village is an important village from the point of view of archaeology, there is a Parvati temple.

"The digging work is in the initial stage. Now we have started the digging in the upper part and we reach towards depth then only we will be able to say what is found there. One of the oldest temples of India is Chaumukh Nath Temple...People estimate that such temples can be found here. We estimate that such temples can be found here as soon as the excavation is done," Bajpai said.

Madhya Pradesh is home to several old temples, including the 'Sanchi 17', a Gupta-period shrine. This temple is said to be date to the 5th of the Common Era. It is said to be the oldest surviving complete temple found in India to date.

