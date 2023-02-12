Once again, the collapsing state of health infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh has come out in open. Now, a 6-year-old boy was caught on camera taking his ill father to a hospital on a hand cart. The incident took place in Singrauli. In the video, the boy who is wearing a teal shirt and blue denim is trying to control the movement of the cart, while his mother is seen pushing it from the opposite end. The video has gone viral on social media. Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Carries Ill Wife to Hospital on Handcart Due to Lack of Ambulance in Rewa (Watch Video).

6-Year-Old Boy Takes Ill Father to Hospital in Pushcart:

