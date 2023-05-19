Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): With the assembly elections to be held at the end of this year in Madhya Pradesh, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday held a state-level meeting of its IT cell and social media team at state headquarters.

National Convenor of BJP IT cell and Social Media Amit Malviya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State in charge Murlidhar Rao, and BJP State President VD Sharma attended the meeting.

Reacting to the meeting BJP State chief VD Sharma said, "An important meeting of the BJP Social Media team and IT cell is being held today. The workers in the assembly and district IT cell team are participating in today's meeting. In charge of Madhya Pradesh BJP's social media department, Abhishek Sharma will also be present in this meeting. It is being organised to strengthen the social media for the forthcoming 2023 assembly elections."

Besides, there is a meeting of the BJP State Working Committee on Friday, in which the strategy will be discussed about the campaign that will start from May 30 to June 30, Sharma added.

He further said that BJP would once again form the government in the state on the basis of the flagship schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and on the basis of the strength of the organisation. (ANI)

