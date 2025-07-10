Bhopal, July 9: A Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at the Mantralaya in Bhopal on Wednesday, during which several decisions were approved. During the meeting, the cabinet approved the establishment of 66 new Anganwadi Centers under the Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 2.0 Scheme and the Dharti Aba Tribal Village Utkarsh Abhiyan and 134 related posts. Of these, 66 posts are for Anganwadi Worker (voluntary), 66 posts for Anganwadi Helper (voluntary), and 2 regular Supervisor posts.

An estimated Rs 15.21 crore will be spent on the scheme during 2025-26 to 2028-29, with Rs 9.55 crore from the Centre and Rs 5.66 crore from the State. The cabinet also approved creation of a new organizational structure comprising 77,298 posts for the three power distribution companies, including 49,263 new regular posts. Unused previously sanctioned 17,620 posts were abolished and 5,650 "dying cadre" posts will be eliminated after retirements or resignations. Ladli Behna Yojana Monthly Aid To Be INR 1,500 After Diwali, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

Existing contractual employees may continue till they reach the age limit or are selected for regular posts. Direct recruitment will consider the number of equivalent contractual employees already working in those roles. The Energy Department has been authorised for timely recruitment. The Council of Ministers approved utilisation of Rs 1,038 crore out of a total Rs 1,478.38 crore for the implementation of approved works under the Annual Plan of Operation (2025-26) of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAMPA Fund). As per the plan, 80 per cent of this amount will be spent on forest and wildlife management, and 20 per cent on strengthening forest and wildlife-related infrastructure. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Convoy Disrupted as 19 Cars Break Down After Water Filled Instead of Diesel, Petrol Pump Sealed (Watch Video).

The cabinet also decided to waive the interest (penalty) on unpaid irrigation water tax for all farmers. If farmers pay the principal amount of their total outstanding dues by March 31, 2026, the interest amount will be waived. As of March 31, 2025, total outstanding dues were Rs 647.67 crore (principal Rs. 563.29 crore and interest Rs 84.17 crore). The government expects to waive Rs. 84.17 crore in interest.

