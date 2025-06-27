Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s convoy faced an unexpected breakdown on Thursday, June 27, when all 19 vehicles stalled one after another en route to Ratlam. The convoy, consisting of SUVs, began jerking and breaking down shortly after refuelling at a local diesel pump, forcing drivers to push the vehicles off the road. The Food and Civil Supplies Department has confirmed the presence of water in the fuel. A replacement fleet was quickly arranged as the incident turned the VIP route into a scene of chaos. Madhya Pradesh: DJs Pelt Stone at Police Personnel; Stage Blockade on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway for 3 Hours in Jhabua District (Watch Video).

19 Cars in Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Convoy Break Down

VIDEO | Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: As many as 19 vehicles of CM Mohan Yadav's convoy had to be towed after water was reportedly filled instead of diesel in them. The petrol pump was later sealed over fuel contamination.#MPNews #MadhyaPradeshNews (Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/IQV9aE2Jfc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)