Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): After Holi, another vibrant festival of colours, 'Rang Panchami' is being celebrated with great enthusiasm across Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, marking a day filled with colours, music, and joyous festivities.

The streets of various cities in the state, including state capital Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain, have witnessed grand processions being taken out, spreading Gulal on each other and dancing. The festival attracted scores of people participating in the celebration.

Also Read | Manipur Unrest: One Dead, Several Injured in Fresh Ethnic Clash in Churachandpur.

During the procession, colours are being sprinkled with the help of tankers in the state capital Bhopal and passing through various areas, including Itwara, Goda Nakkas and Mangalwara localities in the city.

Similarly, a procession was organised in Ujjain district from Mahakaleshwar Temple to Gopal Temple in the city. Thousands of people, including Mayor of Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Mukesh Tatwal, councillors, and citizens, participated in the event.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Ends Life, Mother Accuses Wife of Harassment.

People drenched in colours, dancing on music and putting Gulal to each other were spreading happiness and unity across the city. Police and local authorities also ensured the smooth flow of events, maintaining law and order by participating in the celebrations, embracing the spirit of the festival.

While in Indore, a grand procession is being taken out which is known as "Rang Panchami Ger" on the occasion. On this day, a huge crowd of people gather in Rajwada and surrounding areas in Indore city and shower colours on each other.

The Rang Panchami festival is celebrated on the fifth day after Holi and people put colours and gulal on each other to mark the occasion. People also spray gulal and colours with the aid of water tankers and celebrate this festival with great pomp.

According to information, it is a 75-year old tradition in Indore city. Earlier, people would come out in the Rajwada area mounted on bullock carts and spreading colour as they made their way around the city. These days the use of water tankers and motor pumps to sprinkle colours is more popular. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)