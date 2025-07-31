New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

In a post shared on Madhya Pradesh CM's X account, he said, "Today in New Delhi, I met the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and received guidance."

Mohan Yadav also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day.

"Today in New Delhi, I had a courtesy meeting with the Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and received guidance," he posted on X in a separate post.

Meanwhile, PM Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter Udham Singh on his "Shaheedi Diwas" on Thursday and said that his bravery is an inspiration for the people of India.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "My humble tribute to the immortal son of Mother India, martyr Udham Singh, on his martyrdom day. His saga of patriotism and bravery will always remain a source of inspiration for the people of the nation."

Born in 1899, Udham Singh was from Sangrur in Punjab and a freedom fighter who had lost his parents at an early age. He was hanged to death on July 31, 1940, for killing the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, Michael O'Dwyer, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place on April 13, 1919, when troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired machine guns into a crowd of unarmed protesters and pilgrims who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The crowd had assembled peacefully at the venue to condemn the arrest of two national leaders--Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew--when they were fired at indiscriminately by General Dyer and his men.

According to British government records, 379 people, including men, women, and children, were killed, while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000. (ANI)

