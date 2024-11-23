Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the state's hi-tech Gaushala being constructed in Bhopal on Saturday.

The Gaushala will be built on about 25 acres of land at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Barkheda Dob in Bhopal and will have the capacity to keep 10,000 cattles. The Gaushala will be equipped with various necessary resources, including CCTV cameras which are necessary for security purposes.

CM Yadav highlighted that the state government was continuously working towards the resolution of cow service and cow protection.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is continuously working towards the resolution of cow service and cow protection. Today, I performed the Bhoomi Pujan of a hi-tech Gaushala having a capacity of 10 cattle with Vedic mantras in the state capital and sought the blessings of Gau Mata," CM Yadav wrote in a post on X.

He further added that the hi-tech gaushala would prove to be meaningful in increasing the income of the farmers.

"This high-tech cow shelter will not only prove to be meaningful for the government's commitment towards Gau Mata but also for increasing the income of the farmers in the area. The Madhya Pradesh government is committed to the welfare of cow herders along with the promotion, service and protection of cows," he further wrote.

The CM Yadav also announced a few development works in the area on the occasion.

"Sukhi Sewania Government School of Barkhedi-Dhob will be developed as 'CM Rise School'. Sukhi-Sewania Road will be converted into a four-lane road and Barkhedi-Dhob area will be developed as an industrial area," he added.

According to a release from the state government, in the first phase, a plan has been made to build an area with a capacity of 2000 cows and a unit will also be set up in the cow shelter to prepare organic manure and other materials from cow dung and its urine. The manure prepared from the unit will be taken into use as well as it will be sold in the market.

A similar high-tech cowshed has been planned to be built in some other cities in the state in the future, it read.

Apart from this, the state government is also planning to build nine cow sheds across the state for the protection of cows. In these cow sheds, stray cattle as well as cows which do not yield milk will be kept, the release added. (ANI)

