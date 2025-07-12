Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took a holy dip in the Shipra river at Narsingh Ghat located in Ujjain district on Saturday and offered prayers on the occasion.

"I try to take a dip in the Shipra River every year here. It is an old spot and Narsingh Temple is located here, devotees come here to take a holy dip throughout the year, especially during the holy month of Sawan and earn virtue," CM Yadav told reporters.

The CM also highlighted his day's engagements in Ujjain, including transferring the monthly aid of Ladli Behna Yojana. "I will attend two to three programs here in the district, one event is at Madhav Sewa Nyas, through which our social activities are carried out. Ujjain is a big center of religious tourism and a large number of people visit, so a good place is required for accommodation. Therefore, the program is about its expansion. Similarly, I will participate in a state-level Nishadraj Sammelan program. Additionally, the Sawan month has started, and the monthly aid of the Ladli Behna Yojana will be transferred to women," the CM added.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister will transfer the instalments of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, Social Security Pension Scheme, and Ujjwala Gas Cylinder Yojana into the accounts of beneficiaries during a state-level programme to be organised at Kalidas Academy, Ujjain, on Saturday.

CM Yadav will transfer the 26th instalment of Rs 1,503.14 crore to the accounts of 1.27 crore beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana. He will further transfer Rs 340 crore to the accounts of 56.74 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme and Rs 46.34 crore for gas cylinder refills to over 30 lakh women under the Ujjwala Yojana, the release read.

The Chief Minister will also perform Bhoomi Pujan of development works worth more than Rs 152 crore for fishermen welfare and distribute benefits to fishermen at the state level Nishadraj Sammelan in Ujjain, it added. (ANI)

