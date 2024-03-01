Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate a two-day Regional Industry Conclave and 40-day long Vikramostav trade fair being held in Ujjain district from today.

The main event will take place at the Kalidas Academy in Ujjain district on Friday and during the ceremony, CM Yadav will also distribute funds to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Bahna Yojana.

According to the Department of Public Relations (DPR), the Conclave is scheduled to be held at the Ujjain Engineering College in the district, on March 1 and 2. This initiative spans across 20 districts of the state, including Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore. 56 projects are expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 74,000 crore, creating employment opportunities for over 17,000 individuals.

At present, investment proposals totaling Rs 74,711 crore have been agreed upon by 35 companies participating in the Industry Conclave. This figure is expected to rise further during the conclave. Over 800 investors are slated to attend the event, with 30 foreign delegates also joining. Rather than solely targeting major industrialists for MOU signings, the government is emphasising the actualization of as many projects as possible. Accordingly, priority is being given to companies and individual investors prepared to invest immediately.

The conclave focuses on buyer-seller meet to promote exports. So far, more than 3200 units have registered in the buyer-seller meet. This will help the state's producers, agricultural goods, handlooms, and handicrafts gain access to the global market.

The Chief Minister will engage in one-on-one discussions with investors, allowing them to directly share their perspectives with him. Additionally, five sectoral sessions will be conducted to provide detailed insights into the state's industrial policy and to furnish information to industrialists. Subject experts will also be on hand to offer insights into the state's industrial landscape and policies.

During the Regional Industry Conclave, various industrial units are planning to establish plants for a range of products on 644.97 acres of land. The proposed investment for these projects is approximately Rs 8014.94 crore, which is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 12 thousand individuals in the districts of Ujjain and Indore divisions. These units will focus on sectors such as food processing, plastics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technical textiles, advanced carbon, cement, oxygen cylinders, ethanol, textiles, apparel, detergents, and more in the aforementioned districts

CM Yadav will also inaugurate and dedicate various units at over 12 industrial places in the state in the Regional Industry Conclave. In order to spread public awareness about industrial development to every corner of the state, these programmes of dedication and bhoomi pujan are being given a larger scale at the local level.

Besides, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the 40-day Vikramotsav and trade fair starting from March 1 in the district. Cultural activities of Vikramotsav will be held at Kalidas Academy, Triveni Art Museum, Vikram Kirti Mandir, Polytechnic College Ground and Ramghat. The trade fair will be held on open land near Dussehra ground and Government Education College.

There will be a 50 percent discount in road tax on vehicle purchase in the trade fair. Electronic goods will also be available at a cheaper rate in the trade fair. (ANI)

