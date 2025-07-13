Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to go on an official visit to Dubai in the UAE and Spain from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities.

As per the release, Yadav will leave for Dubai on Sunday afternoon. Soon after reaching, he will meet several well-known people to tell them about the strengths of Madhya Pradesh. He will speak about investment, education, and building strong cultural ties between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai. He will also meet members of the Indian community living there.

During his visit, Yadav will also visit a temple in Dubai whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from this, he will also hold the first international roadshow in Dubai.

Yadav's visit will start with several meetings. There will be important discussions along with lunch in the initial meeting. Reliance Group SR Vice President Farhan Ansari, as well as Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al Yamahi will also be present in this meeting. In this meeting, topics like strategic investment cooperation, education, youth exchange program, parliamentary dialogue and cultural friendship between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai will be discussed. After this, Yadav will hold a meeting with the Indian business delegation in Dubai.

The Chief Minister will visit the grand BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The foundation stone of this temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024. This temple is the first traditional stone-built Hindu temple in the Middle East region. It is a living symbol of spiritual tolerance and cultural harmony between India and the United Arab Emirates. CM Yadav will participate in a round table meeting on the tourism sector in Dubai in the evening. It will include tourism experts, hoteliers, travel agents and other stakeholders. Attempt to reconnect with roots

In the evening, the 'NRI and Friends of MP Samvad' program will be held at the Taj Hotel, Dubai. More than 500 NRI entrepreneurs, professionals, cultural representatives and prominent institutional members will participate in it. This event will not be just a formal dialogue, but will be an extension of the spirit of Chief Minister Yadav through which he will urge the diaspora community to reconnect with their roots, enrich the state with their experiences and make them partners in the development of their state. This strategic engagement will form a solid foundation for future social and industrial investment. Chief Minister Yadav will also hold the first international road show of 'Industry and Employment Year 2025'.

Next day, Chief Minister Yadav will hold one-to-one meetings with various global groups. In these discussions, the possibilities of joint ventures, technical cooperation and FDI projects in areas like food processing, renewable energy, logistics, IT, urban infrastructure, mining, textile and tourism will be considered.

Investors are showing special interest in projects related to farm-to-market supply chain, infrastructure, solar-green energy, cold chain logistics, data centres, smart city models, rare earth mineral processing, export-oriented textile hubs and development of religious tourism. The same evening, 'Invest in Madhya Pradesh-Business Forum' will be organised at the Taj Hotel.

In this, the state government will present its new industrial policies, logistics network, skill cluster, textile park, MSME zone and major tourism investment schemes to global investors. Through this forum, the preliminary outline of investment proposals, MoUs and possible joint projects will also be discussed. (ANI)

