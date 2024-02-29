Indore, February 29: A Congress leader was booked for allegedly breaking into a man's house in Indore district and beating him up, a police officer said. The incident took place in the Sadar Bazar police station area of Indore on Wednesday night. The whole incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed at the incident site, the police said.

Further, according to the police, the Congress leader was identified as Anwar Qadri while the victim was identified as Javed. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "The victim, Javed, lodged a complaint with Sadar Bazar police that a local Congress leader, identified as Anwar Qadri, broke into his house with a rifle and assaulted him and his family members. The accused also threatened him with dire consequences. The victim also showed a purported clip of the incident captured by a CCTV installed in the area." Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Couple Abused, Beaten Up and Forced to Touch Feet of Accused in Supermarket in Khandwa; One Arrested After Viral Video Surfaces.

"Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against Anwar under IPC sections 452, 323, 506, 294 and 34. Anwar has a licence for his rifle, which has been confiscated," Dandotiya said. The accused Congress leader, meanwhile, also reached the police station and presented a call recording before the police saying that Javed rang him up several times and abused him. Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants Barge Into School, Beat Teachers and Students With Sticks in Bamitha (Watch Video).

"A separate case was also registered against Javed on his complaint under IPC Section 507," the police officer said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)