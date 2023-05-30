Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in the state capital on Tuesday.

After the meeting, State home minister Narottam Mishra briefed mediapersons about the various important decisions taken by the council of ministers.

Mishra told reporters, "CM Chouhan has doubled the ex-gratia amount for deaths caused by wild animals in the state. Earlier, there was a provision to provide Rs 4 lakh which has now increased to Rs 8 lakh. In another decision, the Cabinet approved Rs 85.35 crore for renovation and modernisation work of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company."

The cabinet has approved issue of 'Madhya Pradesh Artist Welfare Fund Rules-2023' for the assistance of artists in the state. The financial assistance given to artists has also been increased, he said.

The home minister added that the cabinet decided to regularise 6474 temporary posts in the Narmada Valley Development Department. In another decision, the council of ministers sanctioned Rs 266.71 crore to set up a new medical college with 100 MBBS seats in Damoh district.

The cabinet also approved an amendment related to start-up policy 2022, he added. (ANI)

