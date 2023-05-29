Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday reacted to Rahul Gandhi's statement of Congress getting more than 200 seats in state assembly elections. Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's BJP statement that Congress will get more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "'Unko khayali pulao pakaane hai toh pakaate rahe". He then went on to say that BJP is going to get more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Will Win 150 Seats in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 (Watch Video).

BJP Is Going To Get More Than 200 Seats in Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH | ...BJP is going to get more than 200 seats in Madhya Pradesh. 'Unko khayali pulao pakaane hai toh pakaate rahe': Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Rahul Gandhi's statement of Congress getting more than 150 seats pic.twitter.com/ING63EUuR6 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

