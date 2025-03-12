Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the state budget for financial year 2025-26 in the state assembly on Wednesday.

Ahead of presenting the state budget, Devda offered prayers at his residence in Bhopal and sought the blessings of the deity. The Finance Minister also showcased the suitcase of the budget before leaving the residence.

Finance Minister Devda said that the budget would be for development and focus would be on women, youth, farmers and the poor.

"Under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, today the budget of Madhya Pradesh government for the financial year 2025-26 will be presented in the state assembly. This budget will be for development. We will focus on four things - women, youth, farmers and the poor. The budget will touch all the sections of the society and for the public. We will try to make better arrangements for the overall development of the state which include expansion of electricity, roads or irrigation facilities etc in the budget," Devda said.

Notably, the budget session of Madhya Pradesh assembly began on Monday and would conclude on March 24. Today the budget will be presented in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, CM Mohan Yadav said that during the forming of the government in the state they claimed that the state budget would be doubled in the next five years. In that series, the state government presented a budget of Rs 3.5 lakh crores in the first year of the government for fiscal year 2024-25 and now would present a budget of Rs 4.20 lakh crore for FY 2025-26.

"When our government was formed, we said that we would double the state budget in five years. Last year, we presented a budget of Rs 3.5 lakh crore; this time, we will have a budget of Rs 4.20 lakh crore. We are trying to work in the direction of PM Modi's resolution. I am happy that Madhya Pradesh is one of the fastest-growing states in the country," CM Yadav said. (ANI)

