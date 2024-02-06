Harda (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): The firefighting operations continued till Tuesday evening after a massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district in the morning leaving eleven dead and around 150 others sustained injuries.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the rescue operation going on at the incident site in the Bairagarh locality in the district.

Due to the massive explosion, the entire area was engulfed in black smoke with window panes of houses and shops located in the vicinity getting shattered. Locals recounted that it felt as if an earthquake had hit Harda.

The injured have been taken to hospitals and efforts were on to control the fire, officials said. Ambulances and fire engines from Indore and Bhopal were rushed to the site of the explosion to tackle the blaze.

On the instruction of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, State Minister Uday Pratap Singh, rushed to the site via helicopter, said that an operation was launched to rescue those still trapped under the debris.

The minister also said that the Chief Minister is taking stock of the situation continuously.

Following the incident, the chief minister announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and free treatment to the injured persons.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Harda factory blast and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

PM Modi has also announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a post on X. (ANI)

