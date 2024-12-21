India News | Madhya Pradesh: Four Dead as Fire Breaks out in Dewas Residential Building

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Four people, including two children, died in a fire that broke out in a house in the Nayanpur area of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

According to police, the fire tenders were present at the location to douse the blaze which started at a milk dairy on the ground floor of a residential building.

Also Read | GST Council Meeting Today: Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Discuss Proposed Rate Cut on Health Insurance Premiums, Aviation Turbine Fuel Under GST.

The four deceased in the fire incident belong to the same family.

"In the Nayapura area, a fire incident was reported in the Aryan milk parlour. A family living upstairs, including a husband and wife with two children died in the incident. Prima facie, it seems that the fire was caused because of a short circuit. A special team is investigating the actual cause of the fire. The bodies of the families have been recovered by the fire brigade and police officials," Manju Yadav, Police Station Incharge, Nahar Darwaja PS, told reporters.

Also Read | Punjab Municipal Corporation Elections 2024: Voting Underway for 5 Municipal Corporations, 44 Councils and Nagar Panchayats (Watch Videos).

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Carpenter, his wife Gayatri, daughter Ishika and son Chirag. They were dairy operators. Superintendent of Police (SP) Puneet Gehlot also reached the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)