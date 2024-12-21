India News | Madhya Pradesh: Four Dead as Fire Breaks out in Dewas Residential Building

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. According to police, the fire tenders were present at the location to douse the blaze which started at a milk dairy on the ground floor of a residential building. The four deceased in the fire incident belong to the same family.

Agency News ANI| Dec 21, 2024 10:30 AM IST
India News | Madhya Pradesh: Four Dead as Fire Breaks out in Dewas Residential Building
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Four people, including two children, died in a fire that broke out in a house in the Nayanpur area of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

According to police, the fire tenders were present at the location to douse the blaze which started at a milk dairy on the ground floor of a residential building.

The four deceased in the fire incident belong to the same family.

"In the Nayapura area, a fire incident was reported in the Aryan milk parlour. A family living upstairs, including a husband and wife with two children died in the incident. Prima facie, it seems that the fire was caused because of a short circuit. A special team is investigating the actual cause of the fire. The bodies of the families have been recovered by the fire brigade and police officials," Manju Yadav, Police Station Incharge, Nahar Darwaja PS, told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Carpenter, his wife Gayatri, daughter Ishika and son Chirag. They were dairy operators. Superintendent of Police (SP) Puneet Gehlot also reached the spot. (ANI)

