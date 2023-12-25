Damoh, December 25: In a shocking incident in central India's Damoh district, a minor girl consumed poison after being allegedly raped by a youth. According to Damoh Police station Mahila in charge Garima Mishra, on Sunday night, when the minor's parents had gone to attend an event and she was alone at her home, a youth from the village entered the house and raped her. After the incident, the minor drank insecticide kept in the house. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old School Girl Gangraped By Seven Youths; Five Accused, Including Minors Arrested

When the girl's condition deteriorated, people nearby took notice and informed her parents. The victim's family took the girl to Damoh District Hospital where the girl informed the police that she had been raped. The medical examination confirmed that the minor was raped, after which Police registered a case under rape and POCSO Act. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: In-Laws Pour Petrol on Woman, Set Her on Fire Over Family Grudge in Ratlam; Disturbing Video Surfaces

The youth accused in this incident is currently absconding. The condition of the minor remains critical.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)