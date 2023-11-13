Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Hitting out at the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government, Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said that Madhya Pradesh has become the most corrupt state in the country and that every citizen here is either a victim of corruption or has witnessed it.

The Congress state unit chief said that the November 17 election is an election for Madhya Pradesh's future.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2023: India With 101 Million Diabetics Ranks Second in Global Estimates of Diabetes.

"I have contested four elections. Every election has its own importance. The November 17 election is not about any candidate or any party, this election is about the future of Madhya Pradesh," the former state Chief Minister said.

Nath was addressing a gathering in the Narela Assembly constituency in Bhopal, a seat that is currently represented by BJP MLA and state minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang.

Also Read | Bihar: Five Children Drown to Death in Pond in Bhabhua; CM Nitish Kumar Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party government, he said, "Today Madhya Pradesh has become the most corrupt state in our country. And every person here is either a victim of corruption or a witness to corruption."

Sharpening his barbs further, he said that Madhya Pradesh has become a Choupat Pradesh, where there are no basic necessities like education, electricity, health system and others.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

In the last 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 40.89 per cent while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. Its vote share was 41.02 per cent. The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020. The BJP later formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)