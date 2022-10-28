Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the state government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

"Where there is irregularity, the guilty will be punished. Action has been taken against 104 people in the Women and Child Development Department and 26 have been fired," Chauhan said.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister made the remarks while interacting with the MLAs and ministers of his government.

Chouhan virtually interacted with them about developmental activities and public welfare schemes.

"It is our responsibility to ensure the implementation of a clean administrative system to give relief to the public. Preference will be given to hardworking and sensitive officers-employees in field posting," the chief minister added. (ANI)

