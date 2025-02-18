Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted the state government permission to conduct a trial run for the management of Union Carbide's hazardous waste.

Advocate General Prashant Singh, speaking to ANI, confirmed that the state government had submitted a compliance affidavit to the court today.

"We are strictly adhering to the High Court's directions and will proceed with the disposal of the waste while ensuring public safety at all times," said Singh.

As per the High Court's order, the trial run will be conducted in three phases: the first phase will take place on February 27, followed by the second phase on March 4, and the third phase thereafter.

The results of all three trials will be sent to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for evaluation.

"We will act on the instructions from the CPCB and present their guidelines before the Court on March 27. Public safety will always be our top priority," Singh added.

The government aims to safely manage the waste in line with the court's instructions and the expertise of the CPCB.

Earlier during the hearing of the matter before the Madhya Pradesh High Court last month, the High Court said that the state government was free to take necessary action in compliance with the order dated December 3, on its level for the safe disposal of the toxic waste.

The state government sought a time of six weeks to follow the order dated Dec 3 on which the High Court granted that time to the government, advocate for petitioners, Naman Nagrath said.

The next hearing into the matter was scheduled on February 18, he added.

Earlier on December 3, the High Court stated, "The steps for removal of toxic waste/material shall be taken and sent to the place assigned within four weeks from today (December 3). If any of the authorities create any hurdle or impediment regarding the compliance of the orders of this Court, the Chief Secretary of the State Government of Madhya Pradesh shall indicate on the next date of hearing so that this Court may take strict action against the said authority."

"We hereby make it clear that all the safety measures shall be taken during transportation and disposal of the toxic waste/material," the court stated. (ANI)

